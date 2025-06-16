A video is going viral on social media showing a couple openly romancing on a moving bike on the Yamuna Expressway in Noida. In the clip, the young man is seen driving the motorcycle while the girl clings to him from behind. Neither of them is wearing a helmet, and both appear to show complete disregard for traffic rules.

After this reckless act surfaced online, the Noida Traffic Police took strict action and issued a hefty challan of Rs 53,500.

Once the video caught attention online, the matter was escalated to the police, who launched an investigation. The probe revealed that the biker had violated multiple rules not just riding without a helmet, but also performing dangerous stunts and willfully ignoring traffic safety norms. As a result, authorities imposed a fine of Rs 53,500 on the bike’s owner, turning this joyride into an expensive lesson for the couple.

Police officials stated that such actions are not only life-threatening for the riders themselves but also endanger the lives of others on the road.

Following the video’s circulation, social media users have expressed mixed reactions. While some condemned the couple’s behavior as careless, others called it a deliberate stunt. Noida Police have since issued a public warning, reminding citizens that road safety is everyone’s responsibility. Whether it’s romance or a ride violating traffic rules comes at a cost.