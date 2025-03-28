Faridabad: The problem of stray animals in Faridabad has escalated further, as a cow and a bull entered a bedroom, trapping a woman inside a cupboard Wednesday. The shocking incident took place in the C-Block of Dabua Colony. The woman locked herself inside the cupboard for nearly two hours until help arrived.

According to reports, Rakesh Sahu lives with his family in C-Block. On Wednesday, around 10 a.m., his wife, Sapna, was busy with household chores while their children were at their aunt’s house, and her mother-in-law had gone to the market.

Suddenly, a cow entered their bedroom, followed by a bull. Before anyone could react, the bull climbed onto the bed.

Panicked by the sight of the animals, Sapna locked herself inside the cupboard. She remained trapped for nearly two hours as the cattle refused to leave the room. Hearing the commotion, neighbors rushed to help. They attempted various methods, including bursting crackers, throwing water, and using sticks to scare the animals, but nothing worked.

Finally, a neighbor brought his pet dog, which barked aggressively. The frightened cow and bull fled the room one by one, allowing Sapna to be rescued. She was later taken to a doctor for a check-up, as the ordeal had left her severely stressed.