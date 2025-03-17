Most people have a fascination for fights, whether it is street brawls, reality show feuds, or, animals being pushed into confrontation.

A viral video in this regard has taken social media by storm, showing a group of children instigating a dog fight in a rural setup in India.

The viral video, posted on ‘X’ by a popular handle ‘Being Political’, captures two street dogs engaged in a loud barking standoff while a group of kids cheer them on.

Bihar is not for beginners 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/magE8ag452 — Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) March 16, 2025

As the dogs bark at each other without physical confrontation, three children step in to escalate the situation. The boys lift the hind leg of one dog and push it toward the other, causing it to lose balance and stumble forward. This sudden movement triggers an actual fight, with both dogs snapping at each other as the children burst into laughter.

The video, which has racked up thousands of views, has sparked a flood of humorous reactions online.

One user joked, “They are the champion of WWE”

However, while many found the incident amusing, some raised concerns about encouraging violence for fun.

One ‘X’ user wrote: “Not funny”

PNN