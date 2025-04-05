It was a fine day for the grocery store owner—until two robbers wearing blue and red hoodies entered the store. The entire event, now a viral video, was captured on the store’s CCTV camera.

The store owner initially mistook them for regular customers. However, the man in the blue hoodie suddenly jumped over the barrier and entered the cash counter area. He then pulled out a gun.

Sensing a threat to his life, the store owner surrendered and didn’t resist. He was later seen being escorted out of the CCTV’s field of view.

While the two robbers were busy looting the store, with their gun placed on the cash counter table, something unexpected happened. At that very moment, a police officer walked into the shop.

As soon as the officer entered, he immediately assessed the situation and seized the weapon. He then pointed the robbers’ own gun at them, forcing them to surrender.

Watch the viral video:

The CCTV footage ends there, with one viewer calling it a “happy ending.” The viral video has garnered more than 1.3 lakh views and over 10,000 likes.

One user commented, “This cop is a hero. Give him a medal for solving this crime in under 15 seconds.”

PNN