A dramatic altercation between two young women has set the internet ablaze after a viral video captured their heated clash.

The incident, filmed in broad daylight, has left ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) users at odds over who was truly at fault in the chaotic confrontation.

The viral video opens with a woman clad in a black full-sleeve hoodie gripping a hammer as she approaches another young woman dressed in a grey hoodie, who is flanked by two companions.

Tensions boil over quickly, and the black-hoodie woman, visibly agitated, launches into a verbal outburst before swinging the hammer at her rival.

However, the swing is more bark than bite — weak and lacking any real force. The situation takes a sharp turn when the woman in grey retaliates with a burst of pepper spray, hitting the hammer-wielder square in the eyes.

Visibly distressed and nearly blinded, the black-hoodie woman stumbles away, clutching at her face and gasping in pain. She makes her way to a nearby set of steps, but the ordeal doesn’t end there. As she tries to regain her bearings, the three other women hurl punches and verbal abuse in her direction.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle ‘I Post Forbidden Videos’.

Watch the video here: https://x.com/WorldDarkWeb2/status/1907868290032005455

The situation escalates again as the trio closes in for a second attack, this time physical. Fortunately, passersby jump in to defuse the tension, urging the aggressors to step back.

Despite the intervention, the damage is evident—the woman with the hammer now sits on the pavement, her eyes red and swollen, clearly in agony.

Social media has been divided like the Red Sea. Some users argue that the three women acted like bullies in a pack, provoking the lone girl into a regrettable outburst. Others claim the hammer-girl was the one looking for trouble, calling her move a “swing and a miss” both literally and figuratively.

PNN