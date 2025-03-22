A shocking incident has come to light from Nashik, where a husband, with the help of his friends, kidnapped his wife while she was walking on the road. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, causing a stir in the city.

According to reports, the woman had returned to her maternal home after their love marriage. While she was walking with her mother near the Pangri bus stand on the Sinnar-Shirdi road, her husband and his friends forcibly abducted her. In the scuffle, her mother, who tried to intervene, was pushed multiple times.

Following the abduction, the police took swift action, rescuing the woman and arresting the husband, identified as Vaibhav Pawar. A case has been registered against him at Sinnar Vhavi Police Station, and efforts are underway to apprehend his accomplices.

The video of the incident has been widely shared on social media, including by the handle @mahae_news, drawing strong reactions from the public.