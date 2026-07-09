Who knew one cigarette could cost someone an entire cab ride? A seemingly routine taxi journey took an unexpected detour after a passenger allegedly lit a cigarette inside the vehicle without asking the driver for permission.

A video making the rounds on X has turned an ordinary cab trip into peak internet entertainment after a passenger allegedly lit a cigarette in the backseat without asking. What followed wasn’t just an argument; it was a masterclass in “my car, my rules.”

The driver, clearly unimpressed by the surprise smoke break, pulled over and asked what many online viewers felt was the obvious question: “Did you ask me before lighting a cigarette? Smoking isn’t allowed in my car.”

Watch the viral video here

A man lights a cigarette while sitting in a cab. CAB DRIVER: Sir, did you ask me before lighting a cigarette? Smoking is not allowed in my car. MAN: Why should I ask you? It’s not your car, it’s a taxi. You can’t just say smoking isn’t allowed 😳 DRIVER: I am cancelling the… pic.twitter.com/INaDEp8zBS — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) July 8, 2026

The passenger, however, seemed to believe that booking a cab also came with an unlimited “do whatever I want” package. According to the viral clip, he argued that it was a taxi and that paying for the ride meant he didn’t need anyone’s permission.

The driver wasn’t buying that premium subscription.

Calm but firm, he reminded the passenger that while the ride was booked, the car still belonged to him. Then came the line that instantly earned him internet applause: “I’m cancelling the ride. I don’t want your money. Please get out of my car. I’m a taxi driver, not your servant.”

Social media wasted no time picking sides, and Team Driver quickly became the overwhelming favourite. One user declared, “Absolutely right thing done by the driver.” Another wrote, “Cab driver is 100% right.” A third added that smoking inside someone’s car without consent was simply disrespectful. Meanwhile, another user nominated the driver’s now-viral quote for fashion history, saying, “‘I’m a taxi driver, not your servant’ needs to be on a T-shirt.”

Not everyone thought the nuclear option was necessary. A few suggested the driver could have simply asked the passenger to put out the cigarette instead of ending the trip. But for many, the incident wasn’t really about smoking—it was about basic manners, respect and remembering that hiring a cab doesn’t magically make you the owner of the vehicle.

The exact time and location of the incident remain unverified. But one thing is certain: somewhere on the internet, this driver’s one-liner has already become the unofficial anthem of every service worker who’s ever wanted to say, “Enough is enough.”