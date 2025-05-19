Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested by police on charges of espionage. She is accused of providing secret information about India to Pakistan. Following her arrest, several of her videos have gone viral on social media. One such video, filmed at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, shows her meeting with Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In the video, Jyoti is seen filming a vlog with Maryam Nawaz. During the shoot, she asks Maryam to share a message for the people of India. Several Pakistani Sikh leaders are also seen in the background.

Jyoti Malhotra Meeting with Mariyam Nawaz in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/rYiijU02A3 — Desi Thug (@desi_thug1) May 18, 2025

Jyoti is heard praising the arrangements made by the Pakistan government. In response, Maryam says, “I wish all Indians a Happy Baisakhi. I want to tell everyone to come here; all kinds of arrangements have been made for them.” She also points to a Sikh leader present at the event and adds, “He is the first Sikh minister of Pakistan. I have told him to invite people here.”

The video has triggered widespread anger online. Users accuse Jyoti of promoting Pakistan and sharing sensitive information under the guise of tourism. One user wrote that she is “actually advertising Pakistan to boost its tourism.” Another commented that the meeting with Maryam Nawaz appears to be part of “many hidden tricks” by Pakistan.