Kolkata: An FIR has been registered against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making provocative remarks on the Home Ministry, police said Thursday.

The case was filed at the Siliguri Cyber Crime Police Station based on a complaint lodged by a lawyer.

The complaint pertains to Banerjee’s remarks during a protest meeting on Rani Rashmoni Road in Kolkata June 2, where she referred to the murder of Bangladesh national Osman Hadi and made statements allegedly implicating the Union Home Ministry and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advocate Rinki Sen Chatterjee has filed a complaint against Mamata. She alleged that Osman Hadi was killed in Bangladesh last December. Hadi’s killers crossed the Meghalaya border and came to West Bengal in January, and the state’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested both of them.

Mamata, while addressing a protest meet June 2, raised this issue, indicating that even if the murder took place in another country, she knew who was involved. She accused the Home Ministry.

Rinki Sen said that when she was the Chief Minister, she could have taken up the matter directly with the Home Ministry. “But now she is claiming that a murder, which took place in Bangladesh, was an organised murder on the orders of the Home Ministry. By making such allegations, she is fuelling tensions between India and Bangladesh and tarnishing the country’s image globally. Her remarks have endangered the security of Hindus in Bangladesh,” Sen said.

Sen added that Mamaha had been sworn to uphold the nation’s confidentiality while in office, but after leaving the post, she has instead incited fundamentalist elements.

During a protest meeting in Kolkata June 2, Mamata Banerjee said, “The STF arrested an accused from Bangladesh, which triggered a big protest there. I am not referring to other countries, but the point is that such individuals enter Bengal through Meghalaya. After they arrive here, the STF arrests them. The Home Minister himself has said this…. I did not say this for a long time, but today I am saying this.”