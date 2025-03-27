Uttar Pradesh: A shocking incident of assault has come to light from Dundikheda village in Unnao. A young man who went to meet his girlfriend at her house was brutally thrashed with sticks by her family members. The incident sparked uproar in the village after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

The girl’s family has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident. The video was shared on social media via the handle @WeUttarPradesh.

According to reports, the victim, a resident of a village under the Mauranwa police station area in Unnao district, was in love with a girl from another village. Upon learning that the girl was alone at home, he went to meet her. However, her family members caught him, and in a fit of rage, they allegedly attacked him with sticks, relentlessly beating him despite his cries for help.

In the viral video, a man and a woman are seen violently assaulting the youth while he lies on the ground, screaming in agony. At one point, he can be heard saying, “Now I will die,” but the beating continues. Shockingly, a woman in the background is also heard encouraging the attackers, urging them to hit him even harder.