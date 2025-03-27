Uttar Pradesh: A shocking incident of assault has come to light from Dundikheda village in Unnao. A young man who went to meet his girlfriend at her house was brutally thrashed with sticks by her family members. The incident sparked uproar in the village after a video of the assault went viral on social media.
The girl’s family has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident. The video was shared on social media via the handle @WeUttarPradesh.
#उन्नाव : प्रेमिका से मिलने गए युवक की लाठी-डंडों से पिटाई, वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल। युवती के परिजनों ने युवक के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज कराई, वहीं वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद युवक की तहरीर पर भी मामला दर्ज हुआ। पुलिस ने दोनों का मेडिकल कराकर जांच शुरू कर दी है। मामला मौरांवा थाना… pic.twitter.com/ZUvccBtmLY
— UttarPradesh.ORG News (@WeUttarPradesh) March 26, 2025
According to reports, the victim, a resident of a village under the Mauranwa police station area in Unnao district, was in love with a girl from another village. Upon learning that the girl was alone at home, he went to meet her. However, her family members caught him, and in a fit of rage, they allegedly attacked him with sticks, relentlessly beating him despite his cries for help.
In the viral video, a man and a woman are seen violently assaulting the youth while he lies on the ground, screaming in agony. At one point, he can be heard saying, “Now I will die,” but the beating continues. Shockingly, a woman in the background is also heard encouraging the attackers, urging them to hit him even harder.