Surat: A viral video captures a heartfelt moment as a man becomes emotional when Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs his painting featuring Modi and his mother.

The video was shared by the BJP’s official ‘X’ handle, with the caption: “PM Modi is not just a leader but an emotion for many. Feel the heartfelt gesture of a man in this video as he receives a signature from the PM himself.”

The emotional interaction took place during the launch of the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign, where PM Modi distributed benefits to 2 lakh eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The video has since gained widespread attention online.

Watch the viral video here:

PM Modi is not just a leader but an emotion for many. Feel the heartfelt gesture of a man in this video as he receives a signature from the PM himself.🔽 pic.twitter.com/UTmfrJrKs7 — BJP (@BJP4India) March 7, 2025

PNN