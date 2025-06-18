You think you’ve seen crazy viral videos? Wait till you watch this one. It’s a perfect mix of hunger, bad decisions, and instant karma.

The video starts with a man casually stopping his car right in the middle of the road. Why? Because he wanted to enjoy his burger. Yep, a literal food break in traffic.

As he munches away, cars are seen zooming past him from both sides. It’s a ridiculous scene—like he’s parked at a picnic spot, not in the middle of a road!

But then comes the twist. Or should we say—the crash.

Out of nowhere, a speeding car from behind slams into his vehicle. The impact pushes the car forward with a jolt. The man flies back into his seat. And the poor burger? It goes flying from his hands like it had enough of this nonsense too.

Watch the viral video:

imagine having to watch this video in court pic.twitter.com/d5fUKhP39o — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 17, 2025

The entire scene was caught on a dashcam—probably from the man’s own car. That just adds to the drama.

The viral video has already racked up over 3 million views. People can’t stop watching it on loop. The caption of the post says it best: “Imagine having to watch this video in court.” Honestly, that would be one awkward courtroom moment.

While the crash wasn’t funny for those involved, internet users couldn’t help but laugh at the timing. And of course, the burger didn’t make it out alive.

If there’s one lesson here, don’t mix hunger and highways.

PNN