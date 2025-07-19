Sometimes we come across incidents and scenes that are hard to believe. People often associate such occurrences with miracles and start worshipping them. A similar incident is now going viral on social media, where a large stone was seen floating in the waves of the Ganga in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Seeing the heavy stone float, many people began worshipping it, considering it a miracle.

The video was shared from an X account named @menirbhay93 with the caption: “In Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, today a large piece of stone suddenly came floating along with the waves in the water of Mother Ganga.”

One user on X wrote, “The stone that floats in water is called ‘Pumice Stone’ or ‘Jhawan Stone.’ This stone is formed from volcanic lava and contains many small holes, making its density lower than water, so it floats.” Another user commented, “What is the matter with this video? Why is the stone floating in water?” A third added, “This stone is known as Pumice Stone. It floats in water.”

In the viral video, a huge piece of stone can be seen floating effortlessly on the Ganga’s waves. People nearby are seen watching in amazement, while many record the unusual sight on their phones. It is said that some people even started worshipping the stone, considering it divine, while others clarified that it was just pumice stone, which naturally floats in water.