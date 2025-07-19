Videos featuring animals are among the most loved content on the internet, whether they showcase wild creatures or adorable pets. Their playful antics and innocent mischief often win hearts, making such clips a favourite among viewers. One such heartwarming video is currently going viral on social media, where a pet dog is seen teaching a small child to crawl, just like a teacher. In the clip, the 6-month-old baby begins crawling on the ground, imitating the dog’s actions, bringing immense joy to the parents. The video is so cute that people can’t stop watching it on repeat.

The video was shared by an account named @Yoda4ever with the caption, “Dog is teaching a child to crawl.” Since being posted, it has garnered over 341.4k views, along with numerous reactions from users. One user commented, “Dogs are amazing,” while another wrote, “It’s necessary to grow up with a dog to survive.” A third user added, “Cuteness overloaded.”

Pupper teaches a baby how to crawl..🐕🐾👶😍 pic.twitter.com/cjjc0sRApH — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) July 18, 2025

In the viral video, the dog and the baby are seen lying on the floor together. The dog begins to crawl forward, as if demonstrating the technique, and the baby, excited and curious, starts crawling too, imitating every move. The bond and pure innocence displayed in this video have left people smiling, and it’s no wonder the internet can’t get enough of this adorable teacher-student duo.