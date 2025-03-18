They say karma works in mysterious ways, but sometimes, it delivers justice in an instant. A viral video making rounds on social media captures just that—a miscreant learning a hard lesson after trying to mess with the wrong couple.

Shared by the X (formerly Twitter) user ‘Second before disaster,’ the video has already racked up over 7 lakh views and 8,000 likes, sparking a wave of reactions online.

The underpass showdown

The CCTV footage appears to be from an underpass, where two men are seen leaning against a wall. Moments later, a couple enters the scene, minding their own business—until trouble begins. One of the men, dressed in a black shirt and black pants, throws something at the woman, seemingly to provoke her.

Big mistake.

The couple immediately confronts the two men, leading to a heated exchange. But what happens next turns the tables entirely. The woman’s partner, unwilling to let the disrespect slide, throws a solid punch at the miscreants. One of them, the guy in black, gets knocked out instantly, while his companion hesitates before checking on him.

Despite the woman’s attempts to calm him down, her partner lands a couple more blows before confidently walking away with her, leaving the troublemakers to reflect on their poor choices.

Watch the viral video:

Internet reacts

Social media users have had a field day with the video, with many applauding the man for standing up to the miscreants.

One user commented, “That’s karma, not disaster.” Another quipped, “You messed with the wrong guy! They deserved that.”

However, a debate has also emerged in the comment section, with some users speculating that the video might be staged for attention. While its authenticity remains uncertain, one thing is clear—people love a good viral video where justice is served instantly.

PNN