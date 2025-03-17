In a surprising turn of events, a Google Maps street view image played a key role in solving a year-old killing case in Spain.

The incident took place in the small village of Tajueco, where a Google street view vehicle’s camera accidentally captured a man loading a large white bag into the trunk of a red car, according to AFP.

Authorities revealed that the image, taken in October 2024, remains visible on the platform and served as crucial evidence in the investigation. While not the sole proof, it significantly contributed to cracking the case.

Suspicious messages raised concerns

The case dates back to November 2023, when a Cuban national residing in Soria, Spain, was reported missing by his family, as per Spanish newspaper El País. The victim had recently moved to Soria and was believed to be searching for a woman he considered his partner.

The victim’s family grew suspicious after receiving strange text messages from his phone, claiming he had met a new woman and was planning to leave the country. The messages also stated that he was abandoning his phone, further raising concerns.

During the early stages of the investigation, police focused on the victim’s ex-partner and her new boyfriend. In November 2024, authorities arrested the couple, suspecting their involvement in the Cuban national’s disappearance and possible killing.

A few weeks later, investigators discovered a torso buried in a cemetery near Tajueco, believed to belong to the missing man.

Google Maps provided a crucial lead

A major breakthrough came when police identified the red car from the Google Maps street view image, which was spotted near the crime scene. A police statement confirmed that while the image alone wasn’t definitive proof, it was a vital clue that helped link the suspects to the crime.

“This was one of the clues that investigators used during their investigation, and while not conclusive, the images from a mapping application provided an important lead,” the statement read.

In a similar but unrelated case in 2022, an image from Google Maps street view helped Italian police capture a notorious mafia fugitive who had been in hiding for nearly 20 years.

