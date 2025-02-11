American actor Stephen Baldwin once said: “Evolution is not true, because if we evolved from monkeys, how can they still be here?” A similar thought might have crossed a woman’s mind after narrowly escaping a terrifying chase by a monkey.

A viral video of a dramatic encounter between a young woman and an aggressive monkey is making the rounds on the internet. The incident, which took place at a residential colony in Lucknow, shows a monkey chasing the woman in what appears to be a close call.

The video, which was captured by CCTV, begins with a woman stepping out of a building when suddenly a monkey, across the road, starts chasing her. The monkey seems to be in hot pursuit, chasing the woman, who starts running in panic.

The primate pounces on the woman pulling her straight to the ground and later jumps off a boundary fence of a nearby building.

But just as the situation takes a dangerous turn, a brave and quick-thinking local man comes to the rescue. The man, armed with a stick, approaches the monkey, and with a swift motion, chases it away, saving the woman from what could have been a far worse encounter. The entire exchange is captured in vivid detail, with the relieved woman looking back in gratitude as she watches the monkey retreat.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a user named ‘MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP’.

The video has sparked a conversation about the increasing interactions between humans and wildlife in urban spaces. While many found the video entertaining, others voiced concerns about the growing presence of monkeys in residential areas, particularly in cities like Lucknow, where urban expansion has encroached on their natural habitats.

Some netizens called for stronger measures to keep wild animals away from human settlements, while others pointed out the importance of coexisting with local wildlife.

PNN