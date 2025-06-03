The IPL 2025 final has ignited a frenzy unlike any other, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans are at the heart of it! The entrance street of Narendra Modi Stadium has gone absolutely mad, transformed into a pulsating sea of red and blue. This viral video captures the sheer madness as thousands of fans, draped in RCB colours, chant and cheer, creating an electric atmosphere.

Watch the Viral video

THE MAD SUPPORT FOR RCB FOR FINAL 🤯 [CricSubhayan] pic.twitter.com/kEL62o7pWD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 3, 2025

But the support doesn’t stop there.

In another video of a heartwarming display of unity, Muslims in huge numbers have turned up at their religious places, praying fervently for RCB’s win. This franchise has that special sauce to unite religions, proving that cricket transcends boundaries. Love you, RCB!

Watch the viral video

Muslims in huge numbers turned up at their religious places to Pray for RCB’s Win. This franchise has got that sauce to unite the religions as well. Love you RCB ❤️💕pic.twitter.com/qWm1EGupi4 — Kaisar (@Kaisariscute) June 3, 2025

From temples to wedding ceremonies, RCB’s passionate fanbase is leaving no stone unturned. The collective hope and energy are palpable, with fans performing rituals and wearing jerseys as symbols of their unwavering faith. This viral video of the stadium entrance is just a glimpse into the madness that RCB has unleashed.

As the final showdown with Punjab Kings looms, the question remains: will RCB finally lift the cup after 18 long years? The answer lies in the hands of their dedicated fans, whose support is stronger than ever. Don’t miss this epic tale of unity, passion, and the power of community in IPL 2025. Click to dive into the RCB phenomenon!

PNN