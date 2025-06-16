A dream summer vacation turned into a nightmare for a Nagpur-based family after a terrifying zipline accident left their daughter critically injured, and the viral video of the fall is now shaking the internet.

Trisha Bijwe, a young girl from Nagpur visiting Himachal Pradesh’s Manali with her parents, met with a horrific accident June 8 while ziplining at a popular tourist spot. The viral video captures the moment the cable snapped mid-ride, sending Trisha plummeting nearly 30 feet into a rocky gorge below.

As the video circulates widely on social media, users are stunned by the lack of basic safety infrastructure at such adventure sites. The clip, now a viral video with thousands of views, shows Trisha crashing onto a cluster of boulders as onlookers scream in panic. It has triggered an avalanche of criticism and concern about unregulated adventure tourism in India.

Trisha suffered multiple fractures in the fall. She underwent surgery and is currently recovering, but her ordeal has become a grim reminder of the risks hidden behind adrenaline-pumping tourist activities.

“This is why adventure sports aren’t safe in India,” wrote X user Nikhil Saini, who posted the disturbing footage. “In Manali, a young girl fell from a zipline, nearly 30 feet, and is now seriously injured. Anyone without proper experience starts these activities, and there’s no one to check. Action is only taken after a fatal accident happens.”

Watch the viral video:

This is why adventure sports aren’t safe in India. In Manali, a young girl fell from a zipline—nearly 30 feet—and is now seriously injured. Anyone without proper experience starts these activities, and there’s no one to check. Action is only taken after a fatal accident happens. pic.twitter.com/Xy5LNYRDwe — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) June 15, 2025

The internet is now ablaze with anger. “This is horrific. There are a number of these unauthorised ziplines operating all over India. Strict action is needed to prevent such accidents,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Never, ever do adventure sports in India. You’ve got zero-experience folks running the show, no guardrails, no safety protocols, no clue about first aid, and absolutely no fear of legal consequences.”

As calls grow louder for regulation and accountability, the tragic fall of Trisha Bijwe may just become the turning point in India’s thrill-seeking tourism culture, a wake-up call etched into public memory, one viral video at a time.

PNN