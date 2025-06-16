A viral video that has set social media ablaze captures the brutal beating of a street vendor selling Bangladeshi flags by none other than a uniformed military officer.

The disturbing clip, reportedly filmed by a bystander, has gone viral and stirred a hornet’s nest across platforms.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’.

The 45-second video opens with a lone street vendor quietly selling Bangladeshi flags in a bustling public space, possibly preparing for an upcoming national event. Without warning, a Bangladesh Army personnel storms into the frame and confronts the man aggressively. Before anyone can make sense of the situation, the officer brandishes a baton and launches a lathi charge on the unsuspecting seller.

Bangladesh army guy beating a Another Bangladeshi for selling Bangladesh Flag:

pic.twitter.com/8we9BiZNal — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 15, 2025

In a matter of seconds, the flags are strewn across the ground like fallen leaves. The vendor, clearly unarmed and confused, tries to shield himself, but the officer shows no mercy. He beats the man to the ground and pins him, drawing gasps and screams from onlookers. No reason for the assault is heard in the clip.

As the video spread like wildfire, public outrage erupted. Citizens questioned why the national emblem, and someone selling it, would be treated with such disrespect.

PNN