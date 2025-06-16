What started as a quiet trim turned into a full-blown action scene. A viral video from a barbershop has left the internet stunned and no, it’s not a movie trailer.

The footage, taken from a blurry CCTV camera, shows a barber casually trimming a customer’s hair. Everything seems normal until a man with a gun barges into the shop.

The alleged hitman fires two shots at the barber. Due to the low video quality, it’s hard to tell if the bullets hit him.

Panic kicks in. The hitman orders the customer to step aside. The barber hides behind a chair, trying to protect himself.

Just when it looks like things are about to go south, bam! Plot twist.

The customer, who turns out to be an off-duty cop, pulls out a gun and fires at the hitman. Like something straight out of a Hollywood action flick, the hunter becomes the hunted.

Watch the viral video:

Off duty cop getting an haircut saves barber from hitman. pic.twitter.com/L1jYj4LwW4 — Pure Violence 🔞 (@PureViolenceX) June 15, 2025

The viral video has already crossed 10 million views and racked up more than 50,000 likes. Viewers are calling it “the most unexpected scene of the year.”

One user nailed the vibe in the comments: “Weirder things happen at the barbershop, trust me.”

PNN