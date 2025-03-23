A viral video making rounds on social media has left users cheering as a would-be package thief gets a brutal dose of instant karma.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by sports commentator Steve Inman.

Package thief meets package owner. pic.twitter.com/Hb9vhIKAUs — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) March 22, 2025

The viral video, captured on a home security camera, shows a bearded man with a backpack sneaking up the outer staircase of a residential home.

As he reaches the top, he swiftly grabs a freshly delivered package — clearly not meant for him — and casually walks away, assuming he’s in the clear.

But this was not his day.

In the next frame, the homeowner — wearing white Bermudas — bursts onto the scene, catching the thief red-handed on the road.

Without hesitation, he drags the man back to the crime spot and forces him to drop the stolen package exactly where he found it.

What happens next has the internet buzzing — the furious homeowner unleashes a flurry of punches at breakneck speed, landing one heavy blow after another on the thief, who can barely react. The sheer pace and power of the punches leave the thief stumbling, completely overpowered.

‘X’ users erupted in applause, with one user commenting, “He got a same day delivery of lefts and rights” while another wrote, “I love to see justice handed down to this lowlife!’”

PNN