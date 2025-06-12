Panic gripped students of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad Thursday after an Air India jet crashed into the undergraduate hostel mess in Meghani Nagar, reportedly killing several people.

Watch the viral video that was shared on ‘X’ by ‘Alpaca Girl’.

The Air India Flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 bound for London, issued a ‘Mayday’ distress call minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport before crashing into the residential area near the medical college, officials said. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the flight had 242 people on board.

Viral videos from the scene showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site as students were seen screaming and fleeing in panic. Several students were believed to be inside the mess at the time of impact, though an official casualty count has not yet been released.

“We heard a thunderous blast, followed by screams. The building shook. It was like an earthquake,” said one medical student who escaped unharmed. Emergency services, including fire and rescue teams, rushed to the scene, where at least two dozen ambulances were seen transporting the injured.

The DGCA said the aircraft, piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, failed to gain adequate lift and crashed at a low altitude of just 825 feet. Officials added that the aircraft received no response from air traffic control after the Mayday call.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he is personally monitoring the situation and has ordered swift, coordinated action by aviation and emergency response agencies. Police have cordoned off the area and diverted traffic to facilitate rescue operations.

Air India stated that among the 232 passengers, 169 were Indian nationals. “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We are cooperating fully with local authorities and investigators,” the airline said in a statement.

As night fell over Ahmedabad, frantic families of medical students and passengers gathered outside hospitals and the college gates, awaiting updates. Authorities have set up a passenger helpline at 1800-5691-444.

