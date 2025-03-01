A shocking incident was caught on CCTV when a brazen thief attempted to snatch a woman’s backpack in broad daylight, only to be taught a brutal lesson by a fearless good Samaritan.

In the viral video, it can be seen that a woman is being chased by a man on a footpath. The robber lunged at her, grabbing her bag with force. When she resisted, he turned violent, beating and dragging her into the middle of the road.

Just when it seemed like no one would help, a courageous passer-by rushed in and confronted the attacker head-on. Without hesitation, he threw a powerful punch, sending the robber stumbling. The bruised but determined woman scrambled to her feet as her saviour rained down blows on the thief.

In mere moments, the tables had turned. The heroic man pinned the robber to the ground, ensuring he had no escape. Witnesses, roused by the intervention, jumped in to assist, roughing up the thief.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by an account named ‘Eye for an eye justice’.

pic.twitter.com/tmHD1rz933 — Eye for an eye justice (@DivineJustici) January 29, 2025

The viral video proves that the right person in the right place can make all the difference.

PNN