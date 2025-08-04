Amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocents were killed, a video allegedly showing the poor condition of a Pakistani train is going viral on social media.

Recently, Yuvraj Singh and his teammates pulled out of a league-stage match in the World Championship of Legends 2025 against Pakistan Champions in response to the deadly attack. As emotions remain high, the viral video has drawn further attention online.

In the video, reportedly filmed inside the Awam Express train, the coach appears to be in a severely dilapidated condition. Train seats are shown completely broken, with chunks of stone replacing the seat structures. Rusted iron rods and what appears to be a junked coach further reveal the state of disrepair in the Pakistani railway system.

A man recording the video can be heard saying, “Look, Pakistanis, I am travelling in the Awam Express train right now. Today is July 28. This is the condition of Awam Express. Seats are broken. Accidents happen in such conditions. The bogie has completely rotted.” He adds, “If there is any damage to the bogie, how many people will lose their lives?” The man then appeals to the Pakistani government and railway authorities to improve the condition of the train.

OrissaPOST could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Despite that, the footage has sparked widespread reaction on social media. Users mocked the condition of the train with sarcastic comments. One wrote, “Toilets in India are cleaner than Pakistani trains.” Another joked, “Brother, this is our train from 1941.” Some used the video to take political digs, with one user saying, “…and they want Kashmir.” Another commented, “Whatever we got in partition, that is still going on.” One user wrote, “Beg some money from China and get it built.”

The viral video has become a focal point of online discourse amid already strained India-Pakistan relations.