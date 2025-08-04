A hilarious video is going viral on social media, in which a man can be seen riding a donkey in a unique way of balancing a cot on his head, with two children sitting on it. The video appears to be from a village. People are surprised to see the video on social media, and netizens are praising the man’s balance.

Viewers are amazed by the jugaad (improvised innovation) of the man riding the donkey and are even saluting his creativity. Three people are riding the donkey together. However, many users are also upset after watching the video. Some called it cruelty to animals. One person wrote, “This is not a laughing matter, but a reminder of how low humans are falling.”

One user even found a way to troll Pakistan through the clip, writing, “The Prime Minister of our neighbour is going across the border.”

You cannot help but be surprised by the man’s balance. It’s no easy task to ride a donkey while holding a cot on your head with two children seated in it. But in the video, the man appears completely at ease. The video also reflects the simplicity of village life.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named model___khushi___302.