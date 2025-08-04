Sad news has emerged from the New Jersey shore, where a boat collided with a whale during a sea trip, killing the whale and throwing one person into the water.

According to reports, the incident occurred while a group of people was on a boat excursion. The weather was clear and the sea conditions were calm. Suddenly, the vessel struck a large whale swimming close to the surface of the water. The whale, estimated to be about 20 feet long, died from the impact.

Boat hits whale off Jersey Shore, killing animal and tossing passenger overboard! pic.twitter.com/E9PCAykjbk — favilla4@yahoo.com (@AmericanPride73) August 4, 2025

The force of the collision caused the boat to shake violently, leading one person onboard to lose balance and fall into the sea. Others onboard quickly came to the person’s aid and safely pulled them out of the water. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported among the passengers.

The local Coast Guard and wildlife officials were notified and promptly responded to the scene. The whale’s carcass was recovered from the water, and authorities confirmed that the animal had died due to the collision.

The incident has sparked concern among marine life experts, who say such encounters are becoming increasingly common. Whales have been spotted in this region before, but experts warn that the frequency of collisions is rising and reflects the growing threat human activity poses to marine wildlife.

The tragic accident is prompting renewed discussion about the dangers faced by sea creatures and the urgent need for measures to protect marine ecosystems.