In a viral video, a fan approached Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head for a picture at a supermarket, but the cricketer turned down the request. Later, the same fan was seen speaking to others about Head’s attitude toward fans.

As soon as the video surfaced online, social media users were divided. While some supported Travis Head, others expressed their displeasure with his behavior. Many SRH fans criticized Head, accusing him of being rude for refusing selfies. However, others argued that fans should understand it’s a player’s right to deny such requests if they are uncomfortable.

SRH fans harassing Travis Head for selfies. Fans should understand that it’s players’ choice to deny requests if they are not comfortable pic.twitter.com/ewUkSsDYMx — Vibhor (@Vibhor4CSK) April 8, 2025

The video was originally shared by an Instagram account named Zayn Khan and later reposted by an X (formerly Twitter) account named Vibhor.

Social media reactions varied. One user wrote, “Cricketers also have privacy—they should not be disturbed.” Another commented, “This kind of attitude is not right; people love you, Head.” A third user added, “At least you could have accepted the children’s request