A father from Vasai has taken the internet by storm after celebrating his son’s first day of school with a royal and extravagant gesture. Navit Bhoir, a school teacher by profession, made headlines on June 12 when he escorted his four-year-old son to Vidya Vikasini School in a Rolls-Royce, leading a five-car convoy festooned with flowers. What was meant to be a routine school drop-off turned into a grand celebration, complete with festive music and loud drums that created a carnival-like atmosphere on the streets.

Bhoir, who teaches at the Zilla Parishad School in Khindipada, Kaman (near Vasai), said he aimed to make the day “unforgettable” for his son. And unforgettable it certainly was not only for his child but for everyone who witnessed the spectacle or saw the video online. The footage of the celebration quickly went viral, drawing widespread reactions and sparking a flurry of discussions on social media.

While many appreciated the gesture as a loving father’s attempt to mark a milestone with grandeur, others criticised it as an over-the-top display of extravagance. Some social media users praised Bhoir for creating a “proud and emotional memory” for his child, while others questioned whether such public pomp sets the right precedent or pressures other parents to follow suit.

Despite the divided opinions, Bhoir’s elaborate welcome has opened up broader conversations about how modern parents choose to celebrate their children’s milestones. The incident has not only highlighted the depth of a parent’s affection but also raised questions about where to draw the line between joyfully marking a moment and indulging in excessive showmanship. Whether viewed as heartwarming or overblown, Bhoir’s gesture has undeniably captured the attention of both the internet and the local community.