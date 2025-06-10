The glitz and glamour of social media often convince people to risk their lives, and now kids are under its web. A video has surfaced on social media that might shock you. In the video, two minor children, aged between 11 and 14 years, are seen driving a car, that too in the absence of any elder.

In the video, one child can be seen driving, and the other one is making reels. It seems they are going fast as the camera is shaking, but there is no fear on their faces.

In the craze of making reels, children are doing stunts on the road and smiling in front of the camera and considering themselves heroes, but the reality is that this ‘valour’ could have taken someone’s life at any time. At an age when children should have books in their hands, handing them the steering wheel and then getting applause after watching the viral video has become a dangerous reality of today’s society.

The video has been shared from an account named @Memergirl__. Taking to the comments section, one user wrote, “Stop them, otherwise they will have to write an essay.” Another user wrote…they are going to shout for another round soon. While another user wrote…their parents should be given strict punishment.