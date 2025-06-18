A video related to Pakistan is going viral on social media, reportedly from the Balochistan region. In the video, Pakistani army personnel and Balochistan protesters are seen standing face to face, with tension visible on both sides. The atmosphere appears highly disturbed.

The footage shows both sides pelting stones at each other. Stones are scattered all over the road. Some people are seen running in panic, while others are trying to shield themselves. Army personnel, equipped with helmets and shields, are attempting to control the situation, while protesters are seen throwing stones with full force.

There are frequent reports of friction between the Pakistani army and locals in Balochistan, and this video appears to show yet another such incident. So far, there is no confirmation of injuries or significant damage resulting from the clash. However, the visuals clearly indicate the intensity of the unrest.

People are rapidly sharing the video across social media platforms. Some are questioning the harsh tactics used by the army, while others are concerned about the protesters’ aggressive behaviour. Once again, Balochistan has made headlines due to escalating tensions. However, OrissaPOST does not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Balochistan is the largest yet least populated region of Pakistan and is home to the Baloch community. The people here have long expressed anger toward the Pakistani government, citing various reasons. The region is rich in natural resources like gas, minerals, and gold. However, locals allege that the wealth generated from these resources is not spent on the region’s development but diverted elsewhere, leaving the area impoverished and neglected.

The viral video has been shared by an account named “Ghar ke Kalesh” and has garnered millions of views. Social media users are reacting in varied ways. One user wrote, “Pakistan is going to be torn into pieces soon.” Another commented, “Do not harass the poor,” while a third asked, “What is happening in this world?”