A viral video capturing a heart-stopping moment from Carnes Cares store in Monterrey, Mexico is doing the rounds on various social media platforms.

Surveillance footage from the store shows a dramatic takedown of a robber which has gone viral, featuring the bravery of an elderly cowboy who single-handedly subdued a gun-wielding criminal.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘non-aesthetic things’.

The incident took place April 23, 2018, when a thin-built young man in a hoodie stormed into the store, pointing a gun at the cashier and demanding money. An elderly man, sporting a beige cowboy hat, glasses, and a prominent moustache, stood calmly by the counter. When the robber turned his weapon toward him, the cowboy did not flinch.

As the suspect momentarily shifted his focus to the other employees, the fearless old man saw his chance. With swift precision, he removed his sunglasses and lunged at the armed assailant. A brief but intense struggle ensued, with the cowboy managing to wrestle the gun away from the suspect. A quick-thinking store employee grabbed the firearm and secured it, ensuring the robber could not reclaim it.

But the action did not stop there. The elderly hero chased the panicked criminal through the store, engaging in hand-to-hand combat and his hoodie dislodged from the physical struggle. The robber, now visibly desperate, attempted to flee. However, just as he neared the exit, another brave staff leapt into action.

In an adrenaline-fuelled moment, the cowboy and the staff tackled the suspect to the ground. The cowboy locked him in a chokehold, while store employees pinned him down until authorities arrived approximately 10 minutes later. By then, the suspect’s shirt was torn, his failed escape attempt broadcast for the world to see.

The internet erupted with praise for the cowboy’s heroic actions. Users on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) hailed him as a real-life action hero, lauding his courage and quick reflexes.

Thanks to the cowboy’s fearless intervention, no one was harmed, and what could have been a deadly situation was neutralised in mere moments.

