After the Saurabh Rajput Meerut murder case, distress has spread across society, and amid this, the blue drum has been trending on various social media platforms. Now, a video showcasing cruelty towards a husband is going viral.

Social media users claim that the blue drum has given wives a new weapon and left husbands completely helpless. In the viral video, a woman is seen beating her husband with a broom. The CCTV footage, captured outside a house, shows the incident, though it is yet to be ascertained why the wife is assaulting her husband.

The viral CCTV footage is reportedly from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. At the beginning of the video, the husband is seen standing quietly outside his house. Suddenly, his furious wife charges at him with a broom. Before he can react, she hits him twice. After that, she is seen shouting loudly at him. The victim, identified as Dharmendra, claims that his wife threatened to make his condition like Saurabh of Meerut, showing him a blue drum and cement as a warning.

Hisband was beaten with a wiper by his wife. Dharmendra alleges that his wife, pointing to the blue drums and cement bags kept nearby, threatened to treat him like Saurabh from Meerut along with her boyfriend, Gonda UP

The video, which has gone viral on social media, was posted by an X (formerly Twitter) handle named @gharkekalesh. It has been viewed by more than 23,000 people, with numerous users commenting. One user wrote, “Brother, the blue drum has given them a new weapon and made the male society helpless.” Another commented, “Now, even hearing a girl’s name scares me.” A third user added, “Forget marriage; now, just worship the goddess if you want to survive.”