A midnight patrol in the US took an unexpectedly hilarious turn when a young woman got hilariously exposed while trying to fake sobriety — all caught on the officer’s body camera.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘I Post Forbidden Videos’.

The viral video, now lighting up the internet, begins with the cop giving a simple challenge to the woman: recite the English alphabet from A to Z, without singing it.

Cop asks girl to say the alphabet to prove that she’s not drunk driving pic.twitter.com/oRk1kqycdW — I Post Forbidden Videos (@WorldDarkWeb2) June 16, 2025

The officer calmly says, “You can start. Okay? Whenever you’re ready.”

The woman nods, clearly trying to act cool. What follows is a trainwreck in real-time:

“Yeah… A, C, B, D, E, F, G, H, I, F, N, G, H, I, C, K, L, M, N, O, P, H, Q, E, S, I, T, E…”

Social media erupted at the alphabet salad. Not only was it riddled with repeats and reversals, but she also managed to spell confusion with a capital “LOL.” The officer’s deadpan “Alright” at the end was the cherry on top.

Netizens are now playing guessing games: Did the officer let her off with a warning, or was she escorted straight to the station? Some say the woman “spelt” her way into a citation, while others joke that “Z was too scared to show up.”

The incident has become the talk of the town, with viewers saying the woman had clearly bitten off more than she could chew. The clip is now making the rounds faster than a rumour at a family wedding.

PNN