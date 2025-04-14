Prior to this, several videos of clashes involving toll workers at various toll plazas have gone viral on social media. In the latest incident, a woman can be seen mercilessly beating a toll worker.

According to reports, the incident took place at the Chhijarsi Toll Plaza in Hapur, where a woman entered a toll booth and slapped an employee seven times within approximately four seconds. CCTV footage shows that the incident occurred April 13, 2025, at around 8:22 a.m. After the video went viral, social media users began demanding strict action.

In the footage, the toll worker is seen working at his computer when the woman suddenly enters the booth, grabs him by the throat, and begins shaking him. She then slaps him repeatedly. During the assault, the toll worker tries to break free from her grip, but the woman continues attacking him without pause.

Toward the end of the clip, another toll worker enters the booth, and both employees are seen apologizing to the woman with folded hands. However, the woman’s actions have shocked internet users.

While sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), user @NCMIndiaa wrote: “At Hapur’s Chhijarsi toll plaza, a woman entered the toll booth and slapped the toll worker seven times in four seconds. Be it the Uttar Pradesh police or the women here—no one can compete with them when it comes to slapping.” So far, the video has received more than 223.4K views.