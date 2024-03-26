New Delhi: Delhi Police used water cannons to disperse the BJP workers while they were marching towards the Secretariat demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in the excise policy scam case.

The police also detained scores of workers and leaders, including Delhi BJP President Virender Sachdeva.

The BJP workers were staging a protest since morning at ITO. After breaking the police installed barricades, they tried to march towards the Secretariat, prompting police to use water cannons.

“No permission has been given to protest and we have detained people, who have been sent to a nearby police station. Police teams have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order,” said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, police have also heightened the security measures at Delhi Secretariat. “Adequate police force has been deployed and barricades have been installed to stop the protesters,” said another police official.

CM Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to ED custody until March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals. He is also accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange of favours, as claimed by the probe agency.