Parjang: Shortage of drinking water has multiplied the woes of students of Sarakishorepal Primary School at Manilamara panchayat under Parjang block in Dhenkanal district. The inertia of the authorities is worsening the situation, residents alleged. It has been impossible to prepare mid day meals (MDM) without water.

The school has eight classes from Class I to Class VIII. Parents of students have alleged that the tube wells here are not working for past two months and the authorities are not paying any attention to repair this.

It is a major problem as summer is coming and the water problem will worsen if the tube well is not set up in time, said irate parents. The parents have threatened to lock the school if the authorities failed to set up a tube well ahead of examinations.

When contacted, RWSS junior engineer Biraja Sankar Das promised to repair the tube well as soon as possible.