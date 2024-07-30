Wayanad (Kerala): The Army, which has been deployed for rescue services in Wayanad district, has managed to save about 1,000 persons using a temporary bridge, after the permanent structure was washed away following the torrential downpour that triggered the landslides, a senior official said Tuesday.

He also suggested putting on hold the rescue operations, as it was getting dark.

Col.Paramvir Singh Nagra, Commandant DSC Centre said the Army was on alert for the past 15 days and was contacted by the Kerala government on Tuesday morning after the devastating landslides in the hilly district.

This was a “major calamity” and the NDRF and state teams were also actively involved. The Navy and the Air Force were equally contributing, he told PTI.

Some sniffer dogs are being brought from New Delhi to carry out the rescue operation. Some bridge equipment are also on the way.

“The bridge has been washed away. So the bridge is vital part, now a temporary bridge has been made. With that, approximately 1000 plus people have been taken towards this safer side. Few dead bodies have been taken. We have about 18-25 people still that side.”

“We are having a coordinating conference. Then will decide the actions for tomorrow. And till the time the bridge comes over here, the temporary bridge is not that safe for the civilian to cross over. So I suggest, would expect that we should hold. Once the day light is there we should put the efforts,” he said in response to a question on night falling and if there would be any difficulty in continuing with the rescue efforts in the dark.

PTI