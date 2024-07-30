Kozhikode: With the death toll in the massive landslides at Churalpara in Kerala’s Wayanad Tuesday rising to 44 and hundreds of people stranded, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tuesday sought help from the Indian Army’s Bengaluru-headquartered Madras Engineering Group.

The MEG is known for setting up temporary infrastructure very quickly. The state authorities with the help of NDRF have already started work to set up a temporary bridge in Churalpara.

CM Vijayan has also asked for drones to be employed in the worst affected areas — Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu.

According to the locals, the destruction in these areas has been massive. Several houses were washed away and many roads collapsed. Hundreds of people waited for help to arrive after a bridge was washed away. Huge boulders rolled down the hills and hindered the path of rescue workers at several places. Vehicles washed away in floodwaters could be seen stuck in mud and tree trunks.

CM Vijayan has also asked for the Kerala Police Dog squad to reach the affected areas.

The police have set up a 24-hour control room and the phone numbers are — 9497900402, 0471 2721566.

The landslides were reported to have occurred at around 2am.

IANS