In today’s era, jeans are a common thing wore by all irrespective of age. Whether to go to a wedding, to visit a friend, to go to college, even in the office, people wear jeans. It has become an important part of our life. At the same time, as long as the jeans are new, we wear them. But when we grow up we throw the older ones.

But we forget that we can reuse jeans in many ways. So let us tell you about some methods, with the help of which you can use the used jeans again in a new way.

So let’s know about it:

Doormat: We buy doormats placed outside bathrooms and other places, but if you want, you can easily make it from old jeans. For this, you have to first cut thin and long strips of jeans. After this stitch all these cut strips together with the help of needle-thread and then your doormat is ready.

Cleaning cloth: You can use jeans cloth as a cloth for cleaning the kitchen or the house. All you have to do for this is to cut your old jeans and then remove a big cloth from it. After this it has to be sewn from all sides. By doing this a new cloth will be ready from your old jeans.

Make bags: You can make a bag of old jeans for your kids. At the same time, this bag can become very strong, which can be useful for many things. One can bring vegetables, use it to bring household items etc.

Make shorts: You can make shorts for yourself from old jeans. All you have to do is to cut the jeans according to your size around the knees, and then stitch the bottom part of the jeans with the design for good look. After this your shorts are ready.