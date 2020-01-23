Kendrapara: A high-level team including World Bank officials Wednesday visited Pentha-based ‘geo synthetic tube sea wall’ to take stock of the project and take reactions of the sea erosion people, informed Bata Krushna Samal, APD of ICZMP (Integrated Coastal Zone Management Programme).

WB programme analyst Siddharth Merchant, WB consultant Mousumi Chattarjee, APD of ICZMP (Integrated Coastal Zone Management Programme), Bata Krushna Samal, Programme Manager of community and capacity building of ICZMP. Suchitra Pradhan, curator of Odisha State Archaeology Department (SAD), Ashwini Kumar Satapathy and chemical assistant of SAD, Panchanan Mishra along with the officials of the executive agencies visited Pentha .

The team gathered information on the construction of the geo synthetic sea wall from the executive engineer of Aul salaine embankment. They also interacted with locals to ascertain whether the WB-funded structure set up under ICZMP project has been providing them security from the onslaught of turbulent sea .