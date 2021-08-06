New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind Friday said the Indian women’s hockey team excelled on the field and won the hearts of every citizen of the country with a stellar performance.

“We are proud of you all,” Kovind said.

The Indian women’s hockey team’s dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match at the ongoing Games in Tokyo Friday.

“Indian women’s hockey team excelled on the field and won the hearts of every Indian with their stellar performance,” the President tweeted.