Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made it clear that his ruling Biju Janata Dal government does not support the National Register of Citizens (NRC), at Naveen Niwas here, Wednesday.

The Chief Minister then proceeded to assure everyone that the recently amended Citizenship Act has ‘nothing to do with Indian citizens’.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens. It has been tabled to deal with foreign citizens,” the CM said.

“The Biju Janata Dal MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha made it clear that we do not support the NRC,” he added.

Patnaik also made a vociferous appeal to people to not indulge in rumour mongering.

“Let peace prevail. I appeal to the people to not indulge in rumours,” said the CM before embarking for New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the state Congress has decided to launch a state-wide agitation to oppose the alleged injustice the CCA could do to certain sections of the society.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik Tuesday approved the decision taken by the state leadership of the party to protest against the central legislation and take up the issue with the people at grassroots level.

