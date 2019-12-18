Bhubaneswar: Amidst strong nation-wide protests against implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)-2019, Biju Janata Dal president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has made it loud and clear that his party is not going to support implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking to reporters here Wednesday, Naveen said, “The Biju Janata Dal MPs, both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, have made it clear that we do not support the NRC.”

Naveen made the statement in the wake of protests organised by various Muslim communities here Tuesday against the passage of CAA.

Stating that the BJD had supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill because it has nothing to do with Indian citizens as the Act deals with foreigners only, he asserted.

Patnaik also appealed to the people not to panic over the enactment. “I would appeal to our citizens to let peace prevail and not none should indulge in rumour-mongering,” the CM said.

Notably, Patnaik had assured the Muslim community in the state recently that his government would not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Both the Opposition parties, BJP and Congress, slammed the Chief Minister for making such a statement. While the BJP alleged that BJD had taken the stand to strengthen its vote bank, Congress termed it as “double standards.”

Senior BJP leader Prithviraj Harichandan said, “At a time when some sections of people are protesting after misinterpreting the Act, it is very unfortunate that the CM is making such a statement.”

There is need of NRC in the country to stop intruders from entering into the country and CM is aware of this. However, he (Naveen) always indulges in vote-bank politics, Prithviraj said.