Kabul: US special envoy in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad has said that Washington sought a ‘last and honourable’ peace agreement in the country, hoping that his was the last Eid while the nation was at war, the media reported Monday.

In his Eid message Sunday, Khalilzad took to Twitter where he said that he knew the Afghans’ yearning for peace, adding that “we stand with them and are working hard toward a lasting and honourable peace agreement and a sovereign Afghanistan which poses no threat to any other country”.

“Many scholars believe that the deeper meaning of Eid al-Adha is to sacrifice one’s ego. Leaders on all sides of the war in Afghanistan must take this to heart as we strive for peace,” he tweeted.

Sunday, President Ashraf Ghani on after Eid prayers at the Presidential Palace assured that peace was coming to the country and there is no doubt in it.

“Peace is the demand of every Afghan and there is no doubt that peace is coming. A peace with dignity of each Afghan,” Ghani said.

He also said the upcoming presidential election next month was a need and ‘vital’ for the nation.

The US and Taliban representatives have been negotiating since October 12, 2018 in Doha, capital of Qatar to strike a peace deal and end the 18 years’ war in the country.

Both sides hope to finalize a peace deal in the eighth round of the talks.

