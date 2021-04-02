Mahakalpara: The unrest in Myanmar has increased the probability of refugees from there entering into Kendrapara district through various sea routes. This can happen as the district lacks a proper security system.

Some local residents alleged that illegal colonies have cropped up along the beach in the district. They said these colonies have been set up by mostly by Bangladeshis, who initially came to the district as fishermen. So the arrival of Myanmar refugees cannot be ruled out, they observed. They also pointed out that both the forest department and district administration have been sluggish in tackling the infiltrators. So refugees fleeing Myanmar can take advantage of this fact.

Several problems like lack of staff, shortage of arms and ammunitions at Jambu and Tantiapal maraine police stations and the non-availability of patrol boats have made this coastal region very vulnerable.

People said that a large number of Bangladeshi refugees have already made Kendrapara their home building colonies indiscriminately. So the influx of Myanmar refugees cannot be ruled out.

Locals alleged that hundreds of trawlers are illegally sailing in the prohibited area of Gahirmatha. However, the district administration has done nothing to prevent such illegal activities. They said the localities of Hukitola, Lunchogola, Shola Muhana, Madali and Nasi jungles are very vulnerable areas.

“The administration should be proactive and prevent the influx of Myanmar refugees,” local people observed.

When contacted, Kendrapara SP Sandeep Sampat Madkar said they do not have any information regarding Myanmar refugees. “We are keeping a tab on this sensitive issue and the department will act promptly if the situation so demands,” said Madkar.

