Chandigarh: BSF and Punjab Police have recovered six pistols along with 14 magazines in the border area of Amritsar following an extensive search operation, an official said Friday.

The joint search operation carried out Thursday led to the recovery of a large packet wrapped in yellow colour adhesive tape with a metal wire ring attached to it, a BSF spokesperson said.

Upon opening the packet, six pistols and 14 pistol magazines were found inside.

This recovery took place in a harvested field adjacent to the village of Mahawa in the Amritsar district.

A well-coordinated operation with swift execution by BSF troops and Punjab Police resulted in the recovery of weapons, the spokesperson said.

PTI