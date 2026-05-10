New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the country’s preparedness to deal with potential floods and heatwaves and directed a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) study to find out how many states are following the guidelines for dealing with forest fires, heatwaves and floods, an official said Sunday.

Addressing the meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah said that at least 60 lakes should be included in the plan to develop an early warning system for 30 high-risk lakes in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim with the support of the NDMA.

The Union Minister also said that there should be an integrated system for flood forecasting at both the Centre and state levels, a statement said.

He added that Flood Crisis Management Teams (FCMTs) should be constituted and activated in every state of the country.

He said that the guidelines issued by the NDMA for disasters have led to better awareness and the development of a “Whole of Government” approach, but reviewing compliance with these guidelines at the state, district, and municipal levels can further strengthen their implementation.

Union Minister Shah added that the NDMA should conduct a study to assess how many states are following the Ministry of Home Affairs’ directives and the NDMA guidelines for dealing with forest fires, heatwaves, and floods.

The meeting was attended by the Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil, the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Secretaries and senior officials of various Ministries, members and heads of departments of the NDMA and the Director Generals of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

It was also attended by officials of the India Meteorological Department, the Chairpersons of the National Highways Authority of India and the Central Water Commission, as well as senior officials from the National Remote Sensing Centre and other concerned departments.

“The Union Home Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts must be made to implement the vision of Zero Casualty Disaster Management,” the statement added.

He added that greater possibilities for water conservation and improvement in groundwater levels should be explored through water storage and check dam projects.

Our objective should be to conserve water by constructing check dams on rivers while also minimising the impact of heatwaves.

Union Minister Shah said that the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority Fund should be utilised to make efforts aimed at making environmental balance more multi-dimensional.