Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to experience widespread thunderstorm activity and heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days as favourable conditions push the southwest monsoon further into the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Sunday.

The forecast, valid from June 15 to 19, includes warnings for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, and intense rainfall activity across several districts. The IMD has issued Orange and Yellow Warnings for various regions, urging residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

According to the IMD, conditions are ripe for the southwest monsoon to advance further into parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat within the next 24 hours.

Rainfall forecast and warnings:

Till 8:30 AM of June 16

Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj, and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Malkangiri districts.

From 8:30 AM of June 16 to 8:30 AM of June 17

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds forecast for Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore districts.

Yellow Warning: Isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms likely in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nuapada, and Bolangir districts.

From 8:30 AM of June 17 to 8:30 AM of June 18

Orange Warning: Similar severe conditions expected in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, and Mayurbhanj districts.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms and heavy showers are likely in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Sambalpur, and Deogarh districts. Additional districts including Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Malkangiri may also experience stormy weather.

Maximum temperature (day temperature) is very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next 3 days and no large change thereafter.

The IMD has advised people in the warned districts to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees, and stay away from waterlogged areas.

PNN