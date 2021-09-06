Web channel head arrested for kidnapping businessman

Bhubaneswar: The head of a regional web channel here was recently arrested in Kolkata by officials of the Nandankanan police station for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a businessman and his associate. Earlier five persons belonging to the same channel had been arrested, including a woman in the same case. It has been alleged that they had extorted Rs 50,000 out of the victim.

According to the complaint filed by businessman Bibhu Nath Singh of Asansol, West Bengal, and his associate Purna Chandra Sahoo of Kendrapara, the two met with the CEO of the online channel August 5 in the state capital to discuss financing of their transportation business.

During the discussions, the CEO allegedly kidnapped the two and held them captive in his Raghunathpur office till August 7. He regularly used to torture them and said that they won’t be released till they pay a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

After Bibhu’s wife deposited Rs 50,000 to the accused’s bank account, the two were released. Purna later filed a complaint at the Nandankanan police station following which a probe was conducted. This led to the arrests.